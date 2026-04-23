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        KOSICE URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND JUST TRANSITION

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 20,000,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Slovakia : € 20,000,000
        Urban development : € 20,000,000
        Signature date(s)
        15/06/2026 : € 20,000,000
        Other links
        Related public register
        30/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KOSICE URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND JUST TRANSITION

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        29 June 2026
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 15/06/2026
        20240855
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        KOSICE URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND JUST TRANSITION
        MESTO KOSICE
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 20 million
        EUR 34 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        Description
        Objectives

        The project will support the implementation of the sustainable urban investment programme and just transition of the City of Kosice in Slovakia. The project includes, among others, investments in rehabilitation and energy efficiency in public buildings and social infrastructure, as well as sustainable urban mobility schemes. It is expected to fall partly under the Public Sector Loan Facility (PSLF, Pillar III of the Just Transition Mechanism).

        The aim is to support Kosice's transition process towards a climate-neutral city and improve the quality of services provided to the population by increasing energy efficiency and reducing energy consumption in public buildings, improving sustainable urban mobility and enhancing the availability and quality of social infrastructure, including social housing for rent.

        Additionality and Impact

        The Project supports a multi-sector investment programme and the just transition of the City of Kosice in Slovakia in the period January 2025 to January 2030.


        Delivered through a Framework Loan, the EIB's financing will help the City address its investment gap by supporting the renovation and (re)construction of public buildings (including energy efficiency measures), as well as provision of public goods and services (e.g. public infrastructure dedicated to public services for citizens, including social infrastructure in the areas of healthcare, emergency accommodation and elderly care, etc.).


        The financing provided by the EIB is expected to generate numerous positive externalities (including cohesion, social benefits and climate action), resulting in higher quality of life and services for citizens and businesses.


        Importantly, the EIB will deliver significant financial value through the proposed municipal Framework Loan, offering long term-flexible financing complemented by significant availability and grace periods, as well as disbursement terms tailored to the implementation timeline and the specific challenges of public infrastructure projects. In addition, the Bank has provided complementary technical advisory support to the City to prepare its application for a Public Sector Loan Facility (PSLF) grant, which has been successfully approved by the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA).


        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        The EIB allocates its funds exclusively to eligible projects that are environmentally sustainable. All projects shall comply with EU environmental legislation as well as with the principles and standards of the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives.

        The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU - 2014/24/EU - 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        23 April 2026
        15 June 2026
        Related documents
        30/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KOSICE URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND JUST TRANSITION

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KOSICE URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND JUST TRANSITION
        Publication Date
        30 Jun 2026
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        257890059
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20240855
        Sector(s)
        Urban development
        Regions
        European Union
        Countries
        Slovakia
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        30/06/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KOSICE URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND JUST TRANSITION
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        KOSICE URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND JUST TRANSITION
        Data sheet
        KOSICE URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND JUST TRANSITION

        General enquiries and comments

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        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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