Holding Fund Silesia – Poland

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Investment Fund (EIF) and the region of Silesia in Poland are working together to support energy efficiency, circular economy, and urban regeneration in the region.

The EIB manages €184 million of European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) resources and national contributions on behalf of the Silesia Voivodship for the 2021-2027 programming period.

This holding fund is part of the Multiregional Investment Platform for Poland, a combination of financial instruments to support sustainable growth and the transition to a zero-emission economy. The EIB manages the platform since 2014.

Read more about our shared management funds and financial instruments.