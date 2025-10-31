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        20
        Apr 2027

        Meeting No. 603 of the Board of Directors

        Location: Virtual,

        In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:

        • the meeting agenda, as from four days before the meeting;
        • the minutes of the meeting, including the list of conflicts of interest declared by the participants with respect to a project to be financed. The minutes are in principle approved in the following meeting and are subsequently published on the Bank’s website.

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        Meeting No. 595 of the Board of Directors

        In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:

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        Meeting No. 596 of the Board of Directors

        In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes: