Croatia: Investing in a better future

A fair wind blows
In Dalmatia, the Korlat Wind Farm has 18 turbines with a capacity of 63 MW. This is the nation’s first wind project developed without a guaranteed fixed price for green electricity – a big step towards a fair market for renewable energy. The power plant, which has received financial support from the European Investment Bank, produces around 160 gigawatt hours annually. That’s about 1% of Croatia’s annual electricity consumption and enough for more than 50 000 households. With new EIB support, the farm will add 99 MW of solar power to serve an additional 50 000 households.
Innovation for better living
The city of Split is investing in many projects that promote sustainability, innovation and better living. A framework loan from the European Investment Bank is supporting multiple city projects, sustaining thousands of jobs and helping residents lead better lives. Recent projects include a technology park, the modernisation of Žnjan Beach, and construction and renovation of numerous schools and kindergartens.
A green leap for the capital
With advisory support and a framework loan from the European Investment Bank, the city of Zagreb is expanding clean transport, improving energy efficiency and making public buildings more environmentally friendly. The EIB financing will also expand social and affordable housing, modernise schools and kindergartens, and further digitalise city services. One recent project is turning the former Paromlin steam mill into a multifunctional public library and cultural centre.
Top tech for young minds
Technology is reshaping Croatia’s schools. Backed by the European Investment Bank, a nationwide programme is supplying schools with computing infrastructure, training and tools for the digital age. From smart boards to online content and better internet access, classrooms are preparing children to be leaders of tomorrow. The project supports over 260 000 students and 43 500 teachers, from the fifth grade through secondary school. It promotes equal access to quality education, boosts future employment and strengthens social cohesion across the country. The project received advisory support from JASPERS and was financed by a grant from the European Union structural funds and an EIB loan.
Cleaner water for eastern Croatia
Vinkovci and surrounding towns have upgraded their wastewater systems to European Union standards. The project has added new wastewater connections to more than 8 000 homes by building and renovating sewer networks. Four wastewater treatment plants were upgraded, including protections that keep waste from flowing into the Bosut River. Thanks to the project, more than 57 000 people now enjoy cleaner rivers and better service. This is just one of hundreds of projects backed in Croatia over the past decade under a €600 million EIB loan supporting cohesion projects and grants from the European Union.
Healing hands
In Rijeka, the European Investment Bank helped improve healthcare by granting a loan to the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which in turn gave financial support to a hospital complex. The new centre primarily provides medical treatment for women and children, but also offers other services, improving healthcare for over 600 000 people. The project received technical support from the EIB under the European Investment Advisory Hub. In Pula, the two banks joined forces to finance the construction of a general hospital providing modern, centralised services for the Istrian region.
Keeping the trains on track
With advisory support from the JASPERS programme, the European Investment Bank approved a €900 million loan to modernise key sections of Croatia’s national railway and upgrade trains and engines. By improving railway infrastructure, the project makes the routes safer and faster. The loan is supporting the purchase of innovative, low-emission trains that are battery-assisted or fully electric. The work improves regional and intercity services across the country.
New connections
The Pelješac Bridge is more than an engineering achievement – it’s a symbol of new connections. Finished in 2022, it is a direct link between southern Croatia and the rest of the country, allowing drivers to bypass the Neum corridor in Bosnia and Herzegovina when driving between Split and Dubrovnik. The construction of the Pelješac Bridge received a grant from European Union structural funds and advisory and financing support from the European Investment Bank. The bridge boosts transport and trade, and simplifies daily life for thousands of people.
Holiday responsibly
On the Istrian coast, a family-friendly campsite has become safer and more comfortable. With support from the European Investment Bank, the Valamar camsite was modernised for safety and sustainability. The project upgraded old buildings and other infrastructure, and expanded services. The investment is part of a push to improve tourism along the Riviera and to support green and inclusive development.
A view from the future
In Osijek, the Croatian company Orqa is developing technologies for drones and robotics. Its mission is to solve the world’s toughest problems with innovation. The company works in the field of technology known as “first-person view” – in which a pilot remotely controls a drone using a live video feed from the drone’s camera. With early venture capital support backed by the European Investment Fund, Orqa has grown into a global leader in first-person view equipment. The company’s technology is used in many sectors, including education and defence. Orqa shows that global innovation can come from local roots.
Financial sense, from the start
Financial literacy should start early. With support from the EIB Institute, the Croatian Banking Association launched a national initiative called Finance for Next Generations to help young people understand money, savings and entrepreneurship. From workshops for new entrepreneurs to a new high school textbook and classroom activities, the programme helps future generations make informed financial decisions.
Innovation wired in Valpovo
TEO-Belišće has over 30 years of expertise in designing electrical equipment in industrial automation, renewable energy and public transport information systems. After receiving a loan from Zagrebačka banka, TEO-Belišće is accelerating its green and digital transformation. The loan was backed by an InvestEU guarantee channelled through the European Investment Fund, which offers financing on favourable terms for sustainable and innovative projects. This type of financing enables companies like TEO-Belišće to invest in energy-efficient infrastructure, renewable energy and advanced digital projects.
Smarter and safer railways
The Croatian company ALTPRO designs advanced safety and signalling systems for railways around the world. With an EU-backed loan channelled through the European Investment Fund and Erste Bank Croatia, the company expanded its global presence through international exhibitions, business partnerships and market research. Previously, the European Investment Bank, through the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development, supported ALTPRO’s research and development, and a new production plant. ALTPRO is a homegrown example of high-tech innovation.
Rooted in nature
In the heart of the Lika region, BE-TO Brinje turns forestry byproducts into reliable energy for local homes and industries. Backed by the European Investment Bank through Erste Bank Croatia, this high-efficiency biomass plant also creates jobs and helps the regional economy. The total electrical output of the plant is 5.7 MW, with 10 MW of thermal power. It requires some 60 000 tonnes of forest wood biomass annually.
A smarter way to sell
When selling products online, timing and insight can be the keys to success. From its base in Zagreb, Lebesgue uses an AI-powered platform to help online businesses understand their advertising performance, customer behaviour and sales patterns. Backed by the European Investment Fund and the fund manager Fil Rouge Capital, Lebesgue is helping to drive digital innovation in Croatia.
The algorithm of influence
Hypefy developed an all-in-one platform to help companies and marketing agencies discover and hire social media influencers, manage social media campaigns and track results. With backing from the European Investment Fund, Hypefy is helping many businesses and social media creators move the needle.
From roots to riches
In the heart of Baranja, the Bašić family has been growing apples and pears since 2001. They are one of the pioneers of intensive fruit farming in Croatia. With support from the European Investment Bank, channelled through the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the family has modernised its orchards, cold storage and packaging facilities. The result: over 1 000 tonnes of locally grown premium fruit each year.
Blooms in every season
With financing from the European Investment Bank, channelled through Privredna banka Zagreb, this family-run farm, Garden Center South, built three modern greenhouses equipped with advanced climate control systems. The investment made it possible to grow flowers year-round, introduce new varieties and improve production quality. As a result, the farm increased its competitiveness, attracted more customers and laid the groundwork for future growth.
Powering Croatia’s future with solar
The European Investment Bank supports clean energy in Croatia through loans, partnerships with local banks and expert advice. This support includes technical assistance, such as the ELENA grant provided to the North-West Croatia Regional Energy Agency for a solar panel installation programme. The programme, known as PVMax, is a national one-stop shop promoting rooftop solar panels, battery storage and energy efficiency. It has supported over €50 million in investments for 255 projects, offering 64 MWp of new solar capacity. This initiative brings more solar power and energy savings to homes, public and commercial buildings across the country. ELENA assistance has also helped the city of Zagreb and the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development to implement energy efficiency projects in non-residential buildings and street lighting systems.