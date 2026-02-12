EU-INDIA SUPPLY CHAIN LOK CAPITAL V

Referenz: 20260056

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 5 März 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND

Strategic partnership with Lok Capital to channel private capital (mainly from European investors) into Indian companies linked to EU supply chains, in line with the EU-India Free Trade Agreement and Global Gateway priorities (digital and climate). The EIB will invest alongside Team Europe through an EU based vehicle.

Ziele

The Fund will contribute to further mobilizing private sector investments into India, benefiting European economies on many fronts, including trade cooperation, supply chains, technology, innovation, and clean energy transition. With a focus on India, the Fund targets high-impact sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, digital solutions for financial services, sustainable agriculture, circular economy, among others. A core pillar of the Fund is its emphasis on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are critical engines of innovation, employment, and climate resilience in emerging markets. By improving access to growth capital, the Fund enables these SMEs to scale operations, enhance competitiveness, and integrate sustainability into their business models. Through this operation, the EIB demonstrates its strategic commitment to furthering EU interests in India, by supporting a well-established, independent local fund manager that is expected to promote EU values such as gender empowerment, digitalisation, climate transition finance and corporate governance in the country.

Sektor(en)

Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Finanz- und Versicherungsdienstleistungen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 75 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 300 million

Umweltaspekte

The Fund will operate in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards.

Auftragsvergabe

N/A

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 12/02/2026