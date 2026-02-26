BGK SOCIAL & AFFORDABLE HOUSING II

Referenz: 20260037

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23 März 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

BANK GOSPODARSTWA KRAJOWEGO

The framework loan will support the intermediary in financing the construction and refurbishment of approximately 8,750 social and affordable rental housing in Poland under the government rental housing programme.

Ziele

By creating new social and affordable homes for citizens whose incomes are insufficient to access market rate housing, the operation will improve living conditions and strengthen social inclusion in local neighbourhoods. The related investments will contribute to more balanced and mixed income communities over time, supporting better social integration and reinforcing the socio-economic fabric of cities. In addition, construction activities, typically labour intensive and reliant on local contractors, are anticipated to stimulate local labour markets, offering opportunities including for unemployed and low skilled workers as well as apprentices. Beyond the direct housing outcomes, the project is expected to catalyse sustainable urban development by revitalising under invested areas, enhancing access to public services, and fostering greater educational and professional mobility.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

PLN 2000 million (EUR 467 million)

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

PLN 4000 million (EUR 935 million)

Umweltaspekte

Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Auftragsvergabe

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 26/02/2026