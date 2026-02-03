Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
EXIMBANKA MBIL FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS

Referenz: 20250864
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12 März 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

EXPORTNO-IMPORTNA BANKA SLOVENSKEJ REPUBLIKY

Ort

Beschreibung

The Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) will finance export oriented small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps in the Slovak Republic.

Ziele

The aim is to support projects carried out by the final beneficiaries.

Sektor(en)

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 50 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 3/02/2026

Milestone
In Prüfung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Tags

Slowakei Durchleitungsdarlehen