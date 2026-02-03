EXIMBANKA MBIL FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS

Referenz: 20250864

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12 März 2026

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

EXPORTNO-IMPORTNA BANKA SLOVENSKEJ REPUBLIKY

The Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) will finance export oriented small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps in the Slovak Republic.

Ziele

The aim is to support projects carried out by the final beneficiaries.

Sektor(en)

Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 50 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

not applicable

Umweltaspekte

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Projektstatus

In Prüfung - 3/02/2026