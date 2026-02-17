ATAC ROMA INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE FRAMEWORK LOAN

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12 März 2026
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutAZIENDA PER LA MOBILITA DI ROMA CAPITALE SPA
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will finance the upgrade of the metro and tramway network infrastructure.
Ziele
The aim is to implement digital solutions for smart mobility and revamping of tramway rolling stock.
Sektor(en)
- Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 370 million
Umweltaspekte
By improving public transport services and thereby maintaining or increasing its modal share, the project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and generate a positive environmental impact. Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB's Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.
Auftragsvergabe
The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 17/02/2026
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).