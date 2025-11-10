AFRICAN TRANSITION ACCELERATION FUND

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11 März 2026
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutAFRICAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT MANAGERS (PTY) LTD
Ort
Beschreibung
Strategic partnership with philanthropic investor and leading climate investors to launch a blended fund catalysing investments in the green energy transition in Africa , in line with the Climate and Energy pillar of the Global Gateway strategy.
Ziele
The Fund is a blended infrastructure instrument, catalysing private sector investments in Africa's climate infrastructure, that accelerate the green climate transition in the continent. It will finance climate action projects, which directly support the deployment of low-carbon technologies and strengthen local resilience, aimed to accelerate the climate transition in Africa. The African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM) has built a robust pipeline, well diversified across sectors and technologies targeted across Africa (e.g. on and off-grid renewable energy, green hydrogen and derivatives, e-mobility, energy efficiency and storage).
Sektor(en)
- Energie - Energieversorgung
- Dienstleistungen - Verkehr und Lagerei
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 40 million (EUR 34 million)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 200 million (EUR 172 million)
Umweltaspekte
The Fund will be required to have an environmental and social policy and the appropriate management systems in place so as to comply with the EIB's environmental and social requirements. The assessment of the environmental, climate and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will have to carry out for each portfolio company and any underlying investment and, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.
Auftragsvergabe
The Bank will require that the project is implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Projektstatus
In Prüfung - 10/11/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).