TEN ENERGY TRANSITION AND CIRCULARITY INVESTMENT

Referenz: 20240586
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 4 Dezember 2025

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

TECHNIP ENERGIES NV

Ort

Beschreibung

The project will support the promoter’s research, development, and innovation (RDI) programme focused on a range of low-carbon, decarbonisation, and circularity technologies. It also includes seed capital expenditures for an innovative textile-recycling pilot project.

Ziele

The project aims to improve existing products and processes by reducing the use of fossil-based carbon through the development of more carbon-efficient, lower-waste technologies that utilise increasing amounts of recycled plastic and bio-based feedstocks.

Sektor(en)

  • Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 40 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 82 million

Umweltaspekte

The project primarily includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive and that will be carried out in existing RDI facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.

Auftragsvergabe

The promoter is a private company and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 28/11/2025

In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
2 Juni 2025
28 November 2025

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

