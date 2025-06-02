TEN ENERGY TRANSITION AND CIRCULARITY INVESTMENT

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 4 Dezember 2025
Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes FinanzinstitutTECHNIP ENERGIES NV
Ort
Beschreibung
The project will support the promoter’s research, development, and innovation (RDI) programme focused on a range of low-carbon, decarbonisation, and circularity technologies. It also includes seed capital expenditures for an innovative textile-recycling pilot project.
Ziele
The project aims to improve existing products and processes by reducing the use of fossil-based carbon through the development of more carbon-efficient, lower-waste technologies that utilise increasing amounts of recycled plastic and bio-based feedstocks.
Sektor(en)
- Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 40 million
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 82 million
Umweltaspekte
The project primarily includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive and that will be carried out in existing RDI facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.
Auftragsvergabe
The promoter is a private company and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
Projektstatus
Unterzeichnet - 28/11/2025
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).