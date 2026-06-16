IMPROVEMENT PROGRAMME ITA HIGHWAY NETWORK III

Übersicht
The project concerns Phase III of an investment programme to modernise the motorway network operated and managed by Autostrade per l'Italia S.p.A., comprising approximately 3 000 km of motorways on Italy's core transport network and forming almost entirely part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) corridors in Italy. The proposed investments include: -Rehabilitation and reinforcement of pavement structures to improve durability, drainage capacity and skid resistance; -Targeted resurfacing of critical sections, such as curves, ramps and braking zones, using high-adhesion asphalt; -Replacement of safety barriers in line with current protection standards; and -Installation of new noise barriers to mitigate environmental impacts on surrounding communities.
The aim is to improve the condition, safety and operational performance of the motorway network through targeted asset renewal and safety upgrades. It also seeks to strengthen the network's resilience to climate-related risks, particularly extreme precipitation, flooding and hail, through enhanced drainage performance and more robust infrastructure. The Project will contribute to maintaining the long-term reliability, safety and quality of service of a strategic component of Italy's transport network and the Trans-European Transport Network.
The project supports the modernisation of a strategic TEN-T motorway network by addressing key externalities related to climate resilience, safety and environmental performance. Responding to the Italian National Climate Adaptation Plan, it improves wet-weather safety through draining surfaces and high adhesion asphalt, strengthens the pavement structure to better withstand climate-related deterioration, and upgrades safety barriers and noise-mitigation walls. These interventions help ensure that a critical national corridor remains reliable during extreme events.
The operation delivers strong economic and social results by reducing accident frequency and severity, lowering future maintenance needs, limiting noise exposure for local communities and improving travel reliability across the network. These benefits go beyond the financial returns to the promoter, contributing to safer mobility, better environmental conditions and a more climate-resilient infrastructure.
The EIB provides additionality by offering long-tenor financing aligned with the concession period, stabilising the promoter's funding structure and facilitating the mobilisation of further market financing.
The Bank has also contributed non-financial value by strengthening the sustainability assessment of the programme and promoting a more integrated approach to safety, climate and environmental performance, supporting timely and full-scale implementation. The project was supported by the promoter's structured climate adaptation framework as well as by EIB advisory support (in this case via JASPERS) to the national authorities and to the promoter in developing a comprehensive climate-vulnerability assessment of the network, identifying climate risks and adapted resilience solutions.
The project involves multiple components generally expected to be performed within existing rights of way; therefore, potential negative environmental impacts are likely to be minor and temporary during the construction phase. These include mainly impacts associated to potential contamination of surface and groundwater resources, air emissions, generation of noise and vibrations as well as impact on flora and fauna during construction works and during the operation phase. The schemes are likely fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU and therefore be subject to screening. Given the nature of the proposed works, it is unlikely that any of the individual investments will require an EIA. This will be further verified during the implementation of the project. For each scheme, the EIB shall request the Promoter to inform whether an EIA is required under the applicable national legislation and provide a clear explanation of how this determination has been made, supported by documentation from the competent authority where available. In addition, for each scheme, the EIB will request the Promoter to inform whether these are likely to affect Natura 2000 sites and, if so, to provide the competent authority's authorisation in alignment with the requirements of Article 6(3) or Article 6(4) of the Habitats Directive. The Project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, pollution prevention and control.
ASPI is a privately owned company, belonging to the category of concessionaires which are not contracting authorities. Consequently, the promoter has therefore been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. Nevertheless, certain components of the project may fall under national public procurement requirements. This does not represent an issue, as ASPI generally operates in compliance with Article 186 of the Public Procurement Code, which stipulates that motorway concessionaires must award between 50% and 60% of contracts instrumental to the operation of the concession through public tender procedures, while retaining full discretion for the remaining share. A portion of the investments included in the project has been, or will be, directly awarded to ASPI's subsidiary companies. However, given the above, this practice is fully consistent with Article 186 of the Public Procurement Code.
Haftungsausschluss
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