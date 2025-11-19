EGYPT GRID MODERNIZATION AND EXPANSION

Übersicht
The Framework Loan will support the expansion and modernisation of the Egyptian transmission network through the construction of new substations, installation of advanced transmission lines, thus enabling the integration of renewable energy sources into the national grid. The EIB will finance the second phase of a broader nationwide grid modernisation programme that aims to integrate into the grid the 22 GW of renewable energy ambitioned by the Government of Egypt by 2030.
The aim is to finance the construction and upgrade of the transmission grids in Egypt directly contributing to enhance renewable generation, working through the public utility company Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC).
The Project is a multi-component, multi-annual investment programme aimed at integrating new renewable energy capacity. The financing is strongly aligned with national targets for decarbonisation set in Egypt's Sustainable Energy Strategy 2040 and the National Climate Change Strategy. The Project is aligned with the objectives of numerous partnership policies and initiatives of the EU in Egypt (as further detailed below) and supports more specifically cooperation in the area of renewables.
The project will address several market failures. Individually, each sub-project addresses negative climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution and the market failure associated with security of supply, which has dimensions of a public good.
The Project will facilitate the development and/or expansion of regional economies. The economic rate of return and broader social benefits are expected to be excellent for sub-projects selected at allocation stage. The project is supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the promoter.
The long maturity of the EIB loan and advantageous financial terms as well as the expected mobilisation of a EU Neighbourhood Investment Platform (NIP) investment grant for the Project are of high value to the Borrower.
Improving electrical infrastructure to connect more renewable generation plants will foster a phasing out of imported fossil fuels and allow for a higher share of renewables in the eligible country's energy mix. Therefore, the project is expected to have positive externalities in terms of carbon emissions and contribute to the sustainable development of Egypt and national electricity market. The EIB will require the promoter to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the Project comply with national legislation and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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