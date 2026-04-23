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        KOSICE URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND JUST TRANSITION

        Unterzeichnung(en)

        Betrag
        20.000.000 €
        Länder
        Sektor(en)
        Slowakei : 20.000.000 €
        Stadtentwicklung : 20.000.000 €
        Unterzeichnungsdatum
        15/06/2026 : 20.000.000 €
        Andere Links
        Related public register
        30/06/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KOSICE URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND JUST TRANSITION

        Übersicht

        Veröffentlichungsdatum
        29 Juni 2026
        Projektstatus
        Referenz
        Unterzeichnet | 15/06/2026
        20240855
        Projekttitel
        Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
        KOSICE URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND JUST TRANSITION
        MESTO KOSICE
        Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        EUR 20 million
        EUR 34 million
        Ort
        Sektor(en)
        Beschreibung
        Ziele

        The project will support the implementation of the sustainable urban investment programme and just transition of the City of Kosice in Slovakia. The project includes, among others, investments in rehabilitation and energy efficiency in public buildings and social infrastructure, as well as sustainable urban mobility schemes. It is expected to fall partly under the Public Sector Loan Facility (PSLF, Pillar III of the Just Transition Mechanism).

        The aim is to support Kosice's transition process towards a climate-neutral city and improve the quality of services provided to the population by increasing energy efficiency and reducing energy consumption in public buildings, improving sustainable urban mobility and enhancing the availability and quality of social infrastructure, including social housing for rent.

        Zusätzlichkeit und Wirkung

        The Project supports a multi-sector investment programme and the just transition of the City of Kosice in Slovakia in the period January 2025 to January 2030.


        Delivered through a Framework Loan, the EIB's financing will help the City address its investment gap by supporting the renovation and (re)construction of public buildings (including energy efficiency measures), as well as provision of public goods and services (e.g. public infrastructure dedicated to public services for citizens, including social infrastructure in the areas of healthcare, emergency accommodation and elderly care, etc.).


        The financing provided by the EIB is expected to generate numerous positive externalities (including cohesion, social benefits and climate action), resulting in higher quality of life and services for citizens and businesses.


        Importantly, the EIB will deliver significant financial value through the proposed municipal Framework Loan, offering long term-flexible financing complemented by significant availability and grace periods, as well as disbursement terms tailored to the implementation timeline and the specific challenges of public infrastructure projects. In addition, the Bank has provided complementary technical advisory support to the City to prepare its application for a Public Sector Loan Facility (PSLF) grant, which has been successfully approved by the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA).


        Umweltaspekte
        Auftragsvergabe

        The EIB allocates its funds exclusively to eligible projects that are environmentally sustainable. All projects shall comply with EU environmental legislation as well as with the principles and standards of the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives.

        The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU - 2014/24/EU - 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

        Phase
        In Prüfung
        Genehmigt
        Unterzeichnet
        23 April 2026
        15 Juni 2026
        Weitere Unterlagen
        30/06/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KOSICE URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND JUST TRANSITION

        Haftungsausschluss

        Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
        Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

        Dokumente

        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KOSICE URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND JUST TRANSITION
        Datum der Veröffentlichung
        30 Jun 2026
        Sprache
        Englisch
        Bereich
        Finanzierung
        Nummer des Dokuments
        257890059
        Thema
        Umweltinformationen
        Art des Dokuments
        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
        Projektnummer
        20240855
        Sektor(en)
        Stadtentwicklung
        Regionen
        Europäische Union
        Länder
        Slowakei
        Öffentlich zugänglich
        Jetzt herunterladen
        or Link zum projekt
        Link zum projekt
        Related public register
        30/06/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KOSICE URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND JUST TRANSITION
        Andere Links
        Übersicht
        KOSICE URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND JUST TRANSITION
        Datenblätter
        KOSICE URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND JUST TRANSITION

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