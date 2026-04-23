KOSICE URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND JUST TRANSITION

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau
The project will support the implementation of the sustainable urban investment programme and just transition of the City of Kosice in Slovakia. The project includes, among others, investments in rehabilitation and energy efficiency in public buildings and social infrastructure, as well as sustainable urban mobility schemes. It is expected to fall partly under the Public Sector Loan Facility (PSLF, Pillar III of the Just Transition Mechanism).
The aim is to support Kosice's transition process towards a climate-neutral city and improve the quality of services provided to the population by increasing energy efficiency and reducing energy consumption in public buildings, improving sustainable urban mobility and enhancing the availability and quality of social infrastructure, including social housing for rent.
The Project supports a multi-sector investment programme and the just transition of the City of Kosice in Slovakia in the period January 2025 to January 2030.
Delivered through a Framework Loan, the EIB's financing will help the City address its investment gap by supporting the renovation and (re)construction of public buildings (including energy efficiency measures), as well as provision of public goods and services (e.g. public infrastructure dedicated to public services for citizens, including social infrastructure in the areas of healthcare, emergency accommodation and elderly care, etc.).
The financing provided by the EIB is expected to generate numerous positive externalities (including cohesion, social benefits and climate action), resulting in higher quality of life and services for citizens and businesses.
Importantly, the EIB will deliver significant financial value through the proposed municipal Framework Loan, offering long term-flexible financing complemented by significant availability and grace periods, as well as disbursement terms tailored to the implementation timeline and the specific challenges of public infrastructure projects. In addition, the Bank has provided complementary technical advisory support to the City to prepare its application for a Public Sector Loan Facility (PSLF) grant, which has been successfully approved by the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA).
The EIB allocates its funds exclusively to eligible projects that are environmentally sustainable. All projects shall comply with EU environmental legislation as well as with the principles and standards of the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU - 2014/24/EU - 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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