NETHERLANDS ZERO EMISSION BUSES

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
The project will support the purchase of electric buses, community buses, support vehicles and related charging infrastructure.
The aim is to support the decarbonisation of the land transport fleets and is in line with the Clean Vehicle Directive (CVD), the EU's Smart & Sustainable Mobility Strategy and the overall EU ambition to reduce transport related CO2 emissions developed in the 'fit for 55' package in line with the Paris Agreement. By improving public transport services, the project will contribute to achieve sustainable transport objectives as well as climate action objectives of the city aligned with the EU policy and goals.
The project increases public transport competitiveness and contributes to traffic shift from car to public transport. The project therefore enhances sustainable transport in line with EU objectives and reduces negative car transport externalities, thus addressing important market failures. These externalities include pollution and related noise and CO2 emissions. Furthermore, the project should lead to reduction of accidents, road fatalities and associated human suffering.
Significant financial structuring advice, with extensive discussions between (SPV) Borrower, involved leasing company, project promotor and EIB. EIB's involvement to absorb some investment needs provides comfort to the project co-lender and Promotor and therefore assisted making funds available on attractive terms.
The acquisition of electric buses, depot adaptations as well as instalment of charging infrastructure do not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Therefore, no EIA will be required for these components. Given the nature of the project components, no impacts on Natura 2000 or other protected sites are expected. In any case, during appraisal, the EIB will check the compliance with the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). Additionally, and as applicable, the EIB will review compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the relevant Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC, respectively) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC).
The final beneficiary was awarded a Public Service Contract (PSC), through a competitive public procurement procedure in line with Regulation 1370/2007 which was tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation. The final beneficiary is responsible for the tender processes of the investments to be financed under this allocation. It has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and not being subject for these investments to EU rules on public procurement. It has chosen the manufacturer and contractors on the basis of the best quality/price balance whilst meeting the PSC's requirements.
Haftungsausschluss
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