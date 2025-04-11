NETHERLANDS ZERO EMISSION BUSES

The project increases public transport competitiveness and contributes to traffic shift from car to public transport. The project therefore enhances sustainable transport in line with EU objectives and reduces negative car transport externalities, thus addressing important market failures. These externalities include pollution and related noise and CO2 emissions. Furthermore, the project should lead to reduction of accidents, road fatalities and associated human suffering.





Significant financial structuring advice, with extensive discussions between (SPV) Borrower, involved leasing company, project promotor and EIB. EIB's involvement to absorb some investment needs provides comfort to the project co-lender and Promotor and therefore assisted making funds available on attractive terms.