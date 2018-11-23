corporate_banner_en

EIB unveils offshore wind initiative and strengthens backing for Indian renewables with SBI and Yes Bank

The blog
Press corner
All press releases
All other news
Press contacts
Events
All events
Business events
Institutional events
Newsletter
Publications
All publications
General
Reports
Information
Human resources
Strategies & procedures
Thematic
Geographical
Technical studies
Ex-post evaluation
Capital markets
Economic research
Ordering a publication
The historical archives of the EIB
EFSI Scoreboards
Help
Search criteria - General principles
How to search in the register
Result page
Latest documents
Basic search
Public register
Latest documents
Basic search
Advanced search
Frequently asked questions
Help
Search criteria - General principles
How to search in the register
Result page
Request a document
Other public registers
Picture library
News in pictures
Management Committee's Photos
Werner Hoyer
Dario Scannapieco
Jonathan Taylor
Ambroise Fayolle
Andrew McDowell
Vazil Hudák
Alexander Stubb
Emma Navarro
The EIB services
Building
Archives
Former Presidents
Former Vice-presidents
from left to right: Mustafa Abdel-Wadood, CEO,Abraaj Capital Limited, Philippe de Fontaine Vive Curtaz,Vice President, EIB and H.E. Eng. Yarub Qudah, CEO of JEDCO
Greater Manchester Metrolink extension
Mr Olaf Scholz, Mayor of Hamburg
Fritz Vahrenholt, Chief Executive Officer, RWE Innogy GmbH, Germany, Karina Veum, Senior Researcher, Energy Research Centre of the Netherlands, Alistair Buchanan, Group Chief Executive, OFGEM, UK regulator of gas and electricity markets and Frauke Thies, EU Energy Policy Coordinator, Greenpeace
Mr Matthias Kollatz-Ahnen, Vice-President of the EIB
from left to right:Jörg Vogt, CFO, Trianel, Germany (Project: Borkum West II Offshore Wind Park), Pierre Lestienne, CFO, C-Power, Belgium (Project: C-Power near Ostend) and Georg Friedrichs, Vice-President, Head of Offshore Wind Projects, Vattenfall, Germany (Project: Thanet Offshore Wind Farm)
from left to right: Mr Kevin Smith, Director Wind Energy, Det Norske Veritas, Norway, Mr Frank V.Nielsen; Chief Technology Officer, LM Wind Power, Denmark and Mr Konstantin Staschus, Secretary General, European Network of Transmission System Operations for Electricity (ENTSO-E)
from left to right: Mr Rober Harrabin, Environmental Analyst, BBC and Mr Hans-Jörg Bullinger, President, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft of Germany
Mr Paulo Roberto de Oliveira Araujo, Head of Department, BNDES International Division, Mr F. de Paula Coelho, Director of the ALA Department of the EIB and Mr Christophe Nègre, Deputy Head of Division, Legal Department of the EIB
From left to right: Mr. de Paula Coelho, Director of the Asia Latin America Department and Mr Paulo Roberto de Oliveira Araujo, Head of Department, BNDES International Division
From left to right: Mr. de Paula Coelho, Director of the Asia Latin America Department of the EIB and Mr Paulo Roberto de Oliveira Araujo, Head of Department, BNDES International Division
Mr Paulo Roberto de Oliveira Araujo, Head of Department, BNDES International Division
Group picture of the signature Brazil Climate Change Mitigation
Picture of all the participants at the signature EFL loan for SMEs and Mid-Caps III
FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Mr ANDRZEJ KRZEMINSKI President of the Management Board- EFL and Mrs FÜRSTENBERG-LUCIUS, Director EIB
FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Mr ANDRZEJ KRZEMINSKI President of the Management Board- EFL and Mr Mariusz KOLWAS, Vice-President of the Management Board - EFL
FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Mr Andrzej KRZEMINSKI President of the Management Board- EFL Mrs Anita FÜRSTENBERG-LUCIUS, Director EIB Mr Anton ROP, Vice-President of the EIB
FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Mr Andrzej KRZEMINSKI President of the Management Board- EFL Mrs Anita FÜRSTENBERG-LUCIUS, Director EIB, Mr Anton ROP, Vice-President of the EIB
FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Mr Andrzej KRZEMINSKI President of the Management Board- EFL Mrs Anita FÜRSTENBERG-LUCIUS, Director EIB Mr Anton ROP, Vice-President of the EIB
FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Mr Zygmunti TRYBKA, Director of the Financing Department EFL and Mr Piotr KOZIOL, Director of the Legal Department EFL
Group picture of the signature EFL Loan for SMEs and Mid-Caps III
from left to right:Mrs Flavia Palanza, Associate Director for Central and Eastern Africa, EIB, Mr. Jack Nkusi Kayonga, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Development Bank and Mr Patrick Walsh, Director responsible for Africa, Caribbean and Pacific operations.
from left to right: Mr. Jack Nkusi KAYONGA, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Development Bank and Mr Patrick Walsh, Director of the Central and Eastern Africa, Pacific Department of the EIB
Mr. Jack Nkusi KAYONGA, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Development Bank
from left to right:Mrs Flavia Palanza, Associate Director for Central and Eastern Africa, EIB, Mr. Jack Nkusi Kayonga, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Development Bank and Mr Patrick Walsh, Director responsible for Africa, Caribbean and Pacific operations.
from left to right:Mrs Flavia Palanza, Associate Director for Central and Eastern Africa, EIB, Mr. Jack Nkusi Kayonga, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Development Bank and Mr Patrick Walsh, Director responsible for Africa, Caribbean and Pacific operations.
J.A.Mannai, Président du Fonds Monétaire Arabe; P.Maystadt, Président de la BEI; A.M.Ali Al-Madani, Président de la Banque Islamique de Développement; F.Baroin, Ministre de l'Economie, des Finances et de l'Industrie; D.Kaberuka, Président de la Banque Africaine de Développement; C.Lagarde, directrice générale du FMI
Photo de la signature
Photo de groupe de la signature
from left to right: Founders and biggest investors:
From left to right: all investors+Fund Manager:
Mr Anton Rop, Vice President of the European Investment Bank
de gauche à droite: M. Othman Ben Arfa, PDG de la STEG, M. Philippe de Fontaine Vive, Vice-président de la BEI et M. Mohamed Nouri Jouini, Ministre du Développement et de la Coopération Internationale
de gauche à droite: M. Othman Ben Arfa, PDG de la STEG et M. Philippe de Fontaine Vive, Vice-président de la BEI
de gauche à droite: M. Othman Ben Arfa, PDG de la Société Tunisienne de l'Electricité et du Gaz , M. Philippe de Fontaine Vive, Vice-président de la BEI et M. Mohamed Nouri Jouini, Ministre du Développement et de la Coopération Internationale
De gauche à droite:
Closing Ceremony Rural Impulse Fund II SA, SICAV-SIF; Luxembourg 1st June 2010
Closing
de gauche à droite: M.Carlos Da Silva Costa ,Vice Président de la BEI et M. Valls i Riera, Président de l'Autoridad Portuaria de Barcelona.
de gauche à droite: Carlos da Silva Costa, vice-président de la BEI et Ignacio Galán, Président d'Iberdrola
M. Philippe Maystadt, Président de la BEI, S.E.M. Premier Ministre de la Serbie et M. Dario Scannapieco, Vice-Président de la BEI à la signature de contrats
M. Philippe Maystadt, Président de la BEI et S.E.M. Mirko CVETKOVIC, Premier Ministre de la République de Serbie à la signature du livre d'or
Mr. I Dalianis, Financial Manager of Symetal ,Mr. K Kontos, General Manager of Symetal , Mr P Sakellaris Vice President of the EIB, Mr. D Kyriakopoulos, Executive Vice President of Elval and Mr. L Varouchas, General Manager of Elval
Mr P.Sakellaris, Vice President of the EIB and Mr D. Kyriakopoulos, Executive Vice President of Elval
Mr P. Sakellaris, Vice President of the EIB and Mr D.Kyriakopoulos, Executive Vice President of Elval
Press conference in Athens today, Mr Plutarchos Sakellaris, Vice President of the EIB
Press conference in Athens today, Mr Plutarchos Sakellaris, Vice President of the EIB
Press conference in Athens today, Mr Plutarchos Sakellaris, Vice President of the EIB
Press conference in Athens today, Mr Plutarchos Sakellaris, Vice President of the EIB
The Marseille Center for Mediterranean Integration is launched today
Le Centre de Marseille pour l’Intégration en Méditerranée est inauguré aujourd’hui
Photos
Session on "Modelling Cities and Urban Dynamics" hosted by the EIB-University Action Programme
Projects
Video library
All videos
Podcasts
Open learning
Contact
  2. The blog
  3. Press corner
  4. All press releases
  5. All other news
  6. Press contacts
  7. Events
  8. All events
  9. Business events
  10. Institutional events
  11. Newsletter
  12. Publications
  13. All publications
  14. General
  15. Reports
  16. Information
  17. Human resources
  18. Strategies & procedures
  19. Thematic
  20. Geographical
  21. Technical studies
  22. Ex-post evaluation
  23. Capital markets
  24. Economic research
  25. Ordering a publication
  26. The historical archives of the EIB
  27. EFSI Scoreboards
  28. Help
  29. Search criteria - General principles
  30. How to search in the register
  31. Result page
  32. Latest documents
  33. Basic search
  34. Public register
  35. Latest documents
  36. Basic search
  37. Advanced search
  38. Frequently asked questions
  39. Help
  40. Search criteria - General principles
  41. How to search in the register
  42. Result page
  43. Request a document
  44. Other public registers
  45. Picture library
  46. News in pictures
  47. Management Committee's Photos
  48. Werner Hoyer
  49. Dario Scannapieco
  50. Jonathan Taylor
  51. Ambroise Fayolle
  52. Andrew McDowell
  53. Vazil Hudák
  54. Alexander Stubb
  55. Emma Navarro
  56. The EIB services
  57. Building
  58. Archives
  59. Former Presidents
  60. Former Vice-presidents
  61. Projects
  62. Video library
  63. All videos
  64. Podcasts
  65. Open learning
  66. Contact

EIB unveils offshore wind initiative and strengthens backing for Indian renewables with SBI and Yes Bank

    •  Display in:
    • en
  • Available in: en
  •  Release date: 23 November 2018
  •  Reference: 2018-302-EN
EIB unveils offshore wind initiative and strengthens backing for Indian renewables with SBI and Yes Bank
EIB unveils offshore wind initiative and strengthens backing for Indian renewables with SBI and Yes Bank
EIB unveils offshore wind initiative and strengthens backing for Indian renewables with SBI and Yes Bank
23/11/2018
EIB
[India]

The world’s largest international financier for renewable energy, the European Investment Bank, today confirmed new backing for investment across India. The EIB will increase support for onshore wind investment through expansion of an existing lending programme with the State Bank of India, has approved a new credit line with Yes Bank to accelerate private investment in wind and solar projects and expects to work closely with Indian partners to support offshore wind projects.

The clean energy financing was confirmed by European Investment Bank Vice President Andrew McDowell at an offshore energy investment conference in New Delhi earlier today.

“Scaling up renewable energy investment is crucial for economic growth, improving access to energy and addressing climate change and support for renewable is a key priority for the European Investment Bank, the EU Bank, here in India. The EIB is pleased to host our first offshore wind investment conference in New Delhi and bring together technical and financial expertise from across India and the European Union’s unique global experience in the sector. We look forward to broadening cooperation with Indian partners to support new renewable energy projects in the months ahead and enabling offshore wind to contribute to clean power generation in the country.” said Andrew McDowell, Vice President of the European Investment Bank responsible for Energy and South Asia.

“The European Union and India share a common goal of tackling climate change. India has huge renewable energy resources and harnessing India’s abundant natural resources is crucial for sustainable development. Supporting energy investment is a key focus of the European Union’s India strategy announced this week and my colleagues are working closely with Indian partners to further develop India’s offshore wind sector.  Today’s conference demonstrates the European Union’s firm commitment to support expansion of clean energy in India and as the Bank of the European Union, the European Investment Bank, has a unique technical and financial experience that is already backing transformational renewable energy projects across the country.” said H.E. Tomasz Kozlowski, European Union Ambassador to India.

Sharing global experience to unlock investment in Indian offshore wind sector

Government officials, policy experts, business leader, public and private sector project promoters and financial professionals attended the European Investment Bank’s first offshore wind investment conference in India. The EIB has a unique track record supporting expansion of offshore wind over the last 15 years and the conference enabled experience from successful offshore wind investment to benefit India.

Technical experts from the European Investment Bank highlighted how the public sector can accelerate deployment of innovative renewable energy technology and identified infrastructure, skills and financial mechanisms that have enabled offshore wind to become a key source of clean energy in a number of European countries.

Partnership with State Bank of India to unlock new onshore wind investment

Alongside today’s conference the European Investment Bank and State Bank of India formally agreed to build on successful cooperation to finance renewable energy provide new support for wind energy projects across India by expanding an ongoing financing initiative to support onshore wind projects.

Under the agreement promoters of onshore wind projects will be able to benefit from long-term low cost financing under a dedicated EUR 600 million renewable energy financing programme already supporting large scale solar investment across India.

Preliminary discussions with promoters in a number of Indian states have already identified schemes that could benefit from the expanded EIB-SBI financing.

New Yes Bank renewable financing initiative approved

Over the last year close cooperation between the European Investment Bank and Yes Bank has identified solar power projects and wind farms across India that will benefit from a dedicated renewable energy credit line, backed with EUR 80 million of EIB financing. Following successful progress in allocating this financing a second renewable energy credit line is currently being finalised and expected to be rolled out in the coming months.

In 2017 EIB provided EUR 4.4 billion for renewable energy investment worldwide and in recent years has supported projects across Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe.

Since support for climate related investment became a formal priority in 2010, the EIB has invested over EUR 130 billion globally, supporting more than EUR 600 billion in climate action investment.



Richard Willis
Press Office
 Print
 Pdf
 Short Link